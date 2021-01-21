Revain Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $991.63 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

