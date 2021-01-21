Reviewing IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CloudCommerce alerts:

0.1% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CloudCommerce and IGS Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CloudCommerce has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -87.62% N/A -390.23% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CloudCommerce and IGS Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.25 million 7.55 -$10.12 million N/A N/A IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IGS Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CloudCommerce.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.