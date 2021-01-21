Reviewing Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) & Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Monitronics International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monitronics International -35.55% -37.58% -6.60% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -82.03% -808.90% -105.18%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monitronics International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monitronics International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.52 $565.08 million N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $648.65 million 0.27 -$307.97 million ($19.26) -0.58

Monitronics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Summary

Monitronics International beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company also offers Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. In addition, it provides mortgage origination loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, technologies, title insurance agent, settlement and valuation services, residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation, foreclosure trustee, and commercial loan technology services. Further, the company offers Vendorly, a SaaS-based vendor management platform, as well as support services for Federal Housing Administration mortgages. It serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, and mortgage bankers. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

