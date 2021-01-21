REVV (REVV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $17.49 million and $3.57 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00052770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00292879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00075144 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,706,746 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

