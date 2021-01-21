REVV (REVV) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and $822,670.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,706,746 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

