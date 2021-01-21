RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.70. RF Industries shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

