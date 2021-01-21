Richard Upton Purchases 102,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £70,380 ($91,951.92).
Shares of UAI traded up GBX 1.49 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 71.49 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 397,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.78. U and I Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.54.
About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L)
