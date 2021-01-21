Richard Upton Purchases 102,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

Shares of UAI traded up GBX 1.49 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 71.49 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 397,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.78. U and I Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.54.

About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

