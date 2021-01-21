Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $34.64. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 199,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

