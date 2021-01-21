Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $34.64. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 199,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.