Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.25. Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 366,669 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

