RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $146,242.56 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24.

On Monday, November 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,424. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $405.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

