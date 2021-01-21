Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £297.30 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock traded down GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,924 ($77.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,809,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,524. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,729.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,974.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

