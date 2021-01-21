RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.77

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $18.02. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 1,372,212 shares trading hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

