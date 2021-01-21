Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were down 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 37,355,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,749,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

