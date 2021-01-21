Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

