RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 13,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 38,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.24% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.