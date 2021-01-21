Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) vs. The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of The Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Brink’s has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and The Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A The Brink’s -0.33% 95.65% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and The Brink’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A The Brink’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Brink’s has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given The Brink’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Brink’s is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and The Brink’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.05 -$340.94 million N/A N/A The Brink’s $3.68 billion 1.00 $29.00 million $3.89 19.09

The Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

The Brink’s beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and vault outsourcing, money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other Web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment acceptance and processing, and prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services after systems have been installed; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.