Robotina Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Robotina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Robotina has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

