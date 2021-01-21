Rocket Pool Price Tops $3.04 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00009901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $31.26 million and approximately $873,245.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

