Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.29 million and a PE ratio of -56.67.

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consists of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

