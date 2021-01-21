Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.24

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $268.24 and last traded at $267.77, with a volume of 12622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

