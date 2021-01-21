Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Up 7%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 2,827,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,822,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

