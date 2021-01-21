Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

