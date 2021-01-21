Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Roku is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $180.00 to $365.00.

1/13/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/11/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00.

1/7/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku is benefiting from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Additionally, The Roku Channel is witnessing a surge in premium subscription signups, which is a major positive. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in advertising revenues due to video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive is an overhang. Moreover, cost escalations resulting from increased marketing expenses related to international expansion and content additions are expected to keep margins under pressure. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $300.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $375.00.

11/24/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.60. 113,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

