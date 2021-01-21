ROOBEE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315,861.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $315,861.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010618 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00330974 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
ROOBEE Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
ROOBEE Coin Trading
ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.