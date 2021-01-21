Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $420.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

