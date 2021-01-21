Roth Capital Increases Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $22.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 162,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,464. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

