Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 703,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 172,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

