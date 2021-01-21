Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Hits New 12-Month High at $360.00

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 346.80 ($4.53), with a volume of 110876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.20 ($4.39).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.79 ($3.49).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

