Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.28

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.28 and traded as high as $108.07. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shares last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 8,268,726 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$153.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$105.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4899997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,592.15.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

