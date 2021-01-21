Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.