Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00125444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00293592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071931 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.