Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Royce Value Trust worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

