Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.31. 1,371,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 214,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.