Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1.37 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.
Rupiah Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Rupiah Token Token Trading
Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
