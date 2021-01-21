Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $209,471.51 and approximately $95.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.37 or 0.03758843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00422377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01387324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00580755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00430641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00280037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,882,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,765,563 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

