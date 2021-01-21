S.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $35,161.21 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. S.Finance has a total market cap of $35,161.21 and approximately $4.17 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00126952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00289947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00068779 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

