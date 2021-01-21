Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

