SAFE DEAL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258,945.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $258,945.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.70 or 0.00034580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00053056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00127256 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00288999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00073322 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

