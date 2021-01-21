Safe (SAFE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,396.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $89,396.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

