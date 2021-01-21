SafeCoin Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $764,376.40 and $99.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,913.11 or 0.99853865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00330153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00594442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00156985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003662 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

