SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 38.6% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $201,230.52 and approximately $1.20 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,150,218 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

