Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Safex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $29.74 million and $1.27 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001882 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.