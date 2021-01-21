Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $251.24

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.24 and traded as high as $309.11. Saga plc (SAGA.L) shares last traded at $291.80, with a volume of 2,046,359 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The company has a market cap of £420.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.20.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

