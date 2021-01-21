Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 128,330 ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. ACE Convergence Acquisition comprises approximately 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,873,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000.

Shares of ACEVU stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

