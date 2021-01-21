Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 189,580 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETACU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000.

ETACU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,734. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

