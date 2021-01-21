Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of GreenSky as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,038. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $861.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.