Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,522,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 2.60% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,813,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 930.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000.

QUS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $106.37. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,603. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

