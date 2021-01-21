Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCAPU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCAPU traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,678. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.