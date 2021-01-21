Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.